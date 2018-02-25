R Kelly Has Been Evicted From His Atlanta Home For Unpaid Rent

American musician, producer and songwriter Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly has been evicted from his Atlanta home due to unpaid rent.

The R’n’B Legend reportedly owes more than $31,000. According to reports that made rounds last year, the R&B singer held 19-year-old Joycelyn Savage against her will and was running a ‘cult’ of kept women in his various properties.

Many of the claims in that report were corroborated by Dallas radio DJ Kitti Jones, who spoke out against Kelly in October. Jones also alleged that she’d once been in an abusive relationship with the singer.

R. Kelly’s eviction from his houses, however, does not involve or include any criminal record. He was evicted for his inability to renew his rent.

Source: Naijaloaded