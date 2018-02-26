Rapper NBA YoungBoy caught in shocking video brutally assaulting his girlfriend, and she speaks up defending him (videos)

Rapper NBA YoungBoy was caught on video brutally beating his girlfriend and throwing her onto the ground of a hotel hallway in Georgia on Saturday.

In the horrific video, the 18-year-old rapper is seen manhandling Jania and throwing her around in the most brutal way. The video caused outrage and guests at the hotel reported the incident to hotel management and they contacted the authorities. By the time authorities arrived, YoungBoy and Jania had vacated the premises.

Existing video of the incident, as well as evidence left behind in the room, including the presence of blood, led authorities to issue an arrest warrant. Authorities later caught up to YoungBoy and arrested him in Tallahassee, Florida in connection with kidnapping and other offenses.

After his arrest, Jania released a video claiming the assault which drew blood from her body was just her and NBA YoungBoy playing. She said he has never hit her and she couldn’t have been kidnapped by YoungBoy as she stated on Saturday that she wanted to remain with him.

She said in the video: “I was pulling him, that’s just us, that’s just the way we play.”

She added: “Kidnapped? F*** no! … has he ever put his hands on me? F*** no! … we 18, what do y’all expect? What do y’all expect? We good, I promise you that – y’all think I would stay somewhere I was getting abused? F*** no! We’re good, trust me.”

No one is buying Jania’s story though. Everyone believes she’s just covering for him. They say it’s the usual behavior of women in abusive relationships.

Below are the videos of the assault and her reply.

#nbayoungboy ARRESTED for abusing girlfriend in hotel. He was recorded slamming her down, pulling her, and ripping her shirt from her body. 🙊 The girlfriend has released a video saying that they were “playing” but being slammed head first onto the ground is hardly playful. 😞 pic.twitter.com/8J864afhC3 — AMR (@amasked_rose) February 26, 2018

Based off #nbayoungboy and his girlfriend viral video: Would you cover for your man? Call 800.585.1051 pic.twitter.com/xBMtR42cKO — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) February 26, 2018

NBA Youngboy girlfriend further tries to explain her getting body slammed by saying he didn’t hit her once… they were just playing around having fun. pic.twitter.com/PsMKs5N4Lm — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 26, 2018

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog