Rapper, Zlantan Ibile Attacked By Thugs At His Residence | Watch Video

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile was ambushed and attacked by area boys at his residence, video reports reveal.

While the reason behind the conflict is sketchy at the moment, some sources claim the rapper who promised to take care of internet sensation Segun Wire, after he went viral for saying he wants to be a ‘yahoo boy‘ when he grows up, was reportedly ambushed by the family of the little boy who wants to to take back their son.

Goldmyne TV who shared the video of the attack, wrote;

According to our sources, Rising Artiste, Zlantan Ibile was ambushed by Area boys who demanded for money at his residence.

The artiste refused to pay and that really upset them

However a follower who witnessed the incident, disclosed that it was a custody battle, as Segun Wire’s family want their son back after seeing how successful he has become with the help of @zlatan_ibile. Here’s what @arrycole5883 wrote;

@goldmynetv, you guys should vividly look into a situation before publishing rubbish.this incident happened at ikola ilumo at odetayo street, the truth about the incident was that the family of the little boy called @segun_wire, want back the custody of their son after seeing how successful he has become with the help of @zlatan_ibile. I just feel this is an ungrateful act from the family of segun wire, especially his uncle who beat zlatan mercilessly.

