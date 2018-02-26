Entertainment

Rapper, Zlantan Ibile Attacked By Thugs At His Residence | Watch Video

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile was ambushed and attacked by area boys at his residence, video reports reveal.

While the reason behind the conflict is sketchy at the moment, some sources claim the rapper who promised to take care of internet sensation Segun Wire, after he went viral for saying he wants to be a ‘yahoo boy‘ when he grows up, was reportedly ambushed by the family of the little boy who wants to to take back their son.

Goldmyne TV who shared the video of the attack, wrote;

According to our sources, Rising Artiste, Zlantan Ibile was ambushed by Area boys who demanded for money at his residence.

The artiste refused to pay and that really upset them

However a follower who witnessed the incident, disclosed that it was a custody battle, as Segun Wire’s family want their son back after seeing how successful he has become with the help of @zlatan_ibile. Here’s what @arrycole5883 wrote;

@goldmynetv, you guys should vividly look into a situation before publishing rubbish.this incident happened at ikola ilumo at odetayo street, the truth about the incident was that the family of the little boy called @segun_wire, want back the custody of their son after seeing how successful he has become with the help of @zlatan_ibile. I just feel this is an ungrateful act from the family of segun wire, especially his uncle who beat zlatan mercilessly.

According to our sources, Rising Artiste, Zlantan Ibile was ambushed by Area boys who demanded for money at his residence. . . The artiste refused to pay and that really upset them . . #GoldMyneTV #GoldMyneAt12

A post shared by GoldMyneTV (@goldmynetv) on

source: GoldmyneTV


You may also like

‘Wizkid Must Not Catch You’ – Fans Warn Harrysong About Relationship With Tania Omotayo

Genevieve Nnaji And The Pressure To Marry

9ice unveils Tracklist for New Album “G.O.A.T”! 🐐

6 Celebrities That killed It In Their Outfits This Last Weekend

Dj Cuppy Is Moving On In Her Career As She Starting Her Own Radio Show

Uche Jumbo, Desmond Elliot, Monalisa Chinda, Kunle Afolayan And More Attend ‘Let’s Kill It’ Charity Football Match

‘My Twin!’ – Dillish Mathews Celebrates Her Man, Emmanuel Adebayor On His Birthday

Firstbank Reacts To Presumption That Its Elephant May Swallow Customers Money

“I’d rather make bosses than be one” – Davido To Launch Record Label For Mayorkun, Dremo & Others

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *