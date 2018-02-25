Entertainment

Rihanna Becomes The First-Ever Artist To Earn Eight Number Ones From One Album In The History Of Billboard

Rihanna has become the first-ever artist to earn eight number ones from one album in the history of Billboard’s Dance Club Song chart.

Her ‘Anti’ album was first launched in 2016, but it’s still making waves in the music industry, with ‘Consideration’ becoming the latest track to soar to the top of the charts. ‘Anti’s record-breaking run actually began back on April 23, 2016, when ‘Work’ went to the top.

The run of eight Dance Club Songs No. 1s from ANTI began on April 23, 2016, with the coronation of “Work,” featuring Drake. During the set’s span of leaders, she’s added two No. 1s not on the set: “This Is What You Came For,” by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, which posted a two-week reign on July 9 and July 16, 2016, and “Wild Thoughts,” by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, which topped the Aug. 26, 2017-dated chart.

Rihanna’s Eight No. 1s from ANTI on Dance Club Songs

Title, Date Reached No. 1

“Work,” feat. Drake, April 23, 2016

“Kiss It Better,” Aug. 6, 2016

“Needed Me,” Aug. 20, 2016

“Love on the Brain,” Jan. 21, 2017

“s*x With Me,” April 8, 2017

“Pose,” July 15, 2017

“Desperado,” Oct. 14, 2017

“Consideration,” feat. SZA, Feb. 24, 2018

Source: Naijaloaded


