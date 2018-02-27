Rising Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Reil C Says His ‘Ghetto Youth EP’ Is A Women and Youth Empowerment Message

Reil C is a fast rising Nigerian Reggae/Dancehall artiste who just released debut music project, “The Ghetto Youth EP” a few weeks ago.

The artiste who is signed to Fab Hustle Ent. in the UK was at NET TV recently where he shared how the experiences and happenings in his life have shaped his life and his music.

Speaking more about the EP, the artiste echoed that the EP was a direct empowerment message to women and youths around Nigeria, urging them to keep their heads strong and stay motivated against situations that may seem to pull them down. He Said. “The Ghetto Youth EP aims to empower women and youths by using music to sensitize and promote healthy relationships.”

Watch the full interview below;

source: Thenetng