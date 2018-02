Rita Dominic

Actress Rita Dominic brought her fashion ‘A’ game to the SilverbIrd man of the year award that took place on February 23rd.

Rita wowed in a light blue Lanre DaSilva piece and finished off with a black cloth and pulled back hair. The 42-year old native of Mbaise, Imo State is single and is hopeful of getting married very soon.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria