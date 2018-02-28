RMD Advices People Who Are Always Taking Care Of Others And It Is Very Insightful

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) is praising the good and hardworking people who help others by telling them he is showing them gratitude in others’ place and they should always make themselves their Number 1.

The actor took to his social media to post about what he truly feels about giving without giving back.

He wrote,

“I love people who love people. The kind, generous, nurturing type who go out of their way to do for others without complaining or expecting a reward but the problem with people like this is the fact that they forget to take care of NUMBER 1.

You may be the one in your family that everyone kind of depends on for direction, money, prayers, counsel, etc. Or you’re Admin for various WhatsApp groups trying to keep people together and in touch, or you’re the one constantly on the road attending ceremonies and events just to support others. You are a hero and I love you but the question is, When last did you stop to breathe and take care of yourself?

YOU-ARE-NUMBER-1 and you matter, so take some time out to recalibrate. Stop putting off that spa day or the alone time when you shut the world off, order a meal, binge on your favourite TV show, get a massage, a pedicure, a manicure, read a book, just do something for you because YOU-ARE-NUMBER-1 and you count. Don’t succumb to the pressure of feeling bad for watching out for you because if NUMBER-1 dies, life would go on. To all the NUMBER-1’s in the world that keep giving, May God reward your labour of love and surpass your imaginations. God bless you.”

What nice words to say to people who might be needing encouragement right now. This just proves the fact that RMD is truly a man that has a lot to still offer as he gives his bit to help to help human understanding.

View his post below.

source: Instagram