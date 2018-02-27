Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo (Photos)

A girl who lost both of her parents some years ago – has been given a reason to smile again. “I had lost all hopes, nobody was willing to help me and my two siblings, nobody wanted to associate with us. For years, we suffered terribly without help,” these were the words of Victoria. Victoria the star price winner of the #Rochasfoundation 20th Anniversary giveaway.

Victoria lost her father in 2002 in a car accident and later lost her mother to kidney disease in 2012. Since then, together with her two younger siblings, they had to beg for food. She couldn’t further her education.



During the search for worst-case scenario in her village, the Rochas Foundation scout team found her. At the just concluded Rochas Foundation 20th anniversary celebration, Victoria was given a newly built fully furnished two bedroom apartment, a brand new car for taxi business that will be managed for her, 2.7 million naira and her younger sister was also given full free education from primary to university…