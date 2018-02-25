News Feed

Sad! Woman Left Devastated After She Lost Her Mom And Buried Her Dad On Her Birthday

Nneka Ikem Anibeze

A woman, Nneka Ikem Anibeze who is the special assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung has taken to her social media page to reveal how her mom died on her birthday while her dad was also buried today, which is her birthday.

Anibeze who said she has decided to give God glory inspite of the tragedies also revealed that she’s set to bury her cousin today.

She wrote: “I have promised myself that I’ll always give thanks to God despite or inspite of the surrounding circumstances.

My mom died on my birthday.

My dad was buried on my birthday. Today is my birthday and I bury my first cousin today!

Pray, that the Lord shall break every circular problem in my life and yours too. May afflicting never rise again ooooo!

Nevertheless… thank the Lord for me for adding to my years on earth. I AM GRATEFUL LORD….”

