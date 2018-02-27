Savage: Check out Jim Iyke’s replies to some followers who called him out on social media

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke is arguably one of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelor who has not been able to settle down and gets dragged on social media alot due to this fact.

Yesterday was just another episode of this never ending drama as the Actor shared photos of him looking dapper, rocking a Gucci shoe, and one of his followers felt the need to drag him, and involve hushpuppi in it.

The follower wrote; “Fake Gucci shoe. Ask @hushpuppi to show you correct and original #Guccishoes.”

..and the actor responded, “Nothing in the world will ever be beautiful to you. Not your wife, child, parents or friends. YOU’RE UGLY INSIDE OUT. It’s not about me. YOU WERE CREATED TO EDIFY EVERYTHING UGLY IN THIS WORLD. NOTHING ON EARTH CAN REDEEM YOU. STAY UGLY”.

That gotta strike a nerve..

That’s not all, another follower, empress, told him with authotity, “go marry naw, with all this swag, go marry joor”

..and the actor replied, “Take away the stumpy footballer legs, the double chin, the beer belly, the humongous chimp head, the beady eyes, the cheap clothes, the poisonous attitude, broke pockets, non existent neck, body odour, 34 IQ, Dragon breath, constant depression and zero prospects maybe just maybe I might make a move for you and get it over with as 2nd wife then keh myself the next week”.

source: Gistreel