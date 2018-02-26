Entertainment

“I Saw Two People Telling the Truth” – M.I Abaga On the ‘DSF and Taxify Driver’ Story

Nigerian hip-hop icon M.I Abaga who has just released his 15-track “Rendezvous” playlist to a wide acclaim made a stop at NET and had a chat

Over the cause of the 40 mins chat, the rapper touched on the ongoing campaign for gender equality, s*xual harassment and shared his thoughts on the Ms DSF and Taxify Driver story.

“I saw two people telling the truth. I didn’t think that for the driver’s story to be correct, DSF needed to be lying.

I didn’t think that for DSF’s story to be correct, the driver needed to be lying. Two people were telling their stories from their point of view”, He said.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Big Brother Naija Is Too Small For Me — Bobrisky

#BBNaija: Male Housemates Have Nothing To Offer – Cee-C Says To Alex

#BBNaija: Why C0ndoms Are Missing In The House – Miracle

BBNaija 2018: Leo Confesses Love For Alex

I Prefer My Man To Cheat With Real Woman Rather Than S3x Doll – Actress Bukola Awoyemi

‘My Twin!’ – Dillish Mathews Celebrates Her Man, Emmanuel Adebayor On His Birthday

Fuji Music Has More Audience Than Hip-Hop – Fuji Star “Remi Aluko” Speaks (Watch)

WOW! Popular Nollywood Actress, Fathia Balogun Is Pregnant?

Here is the moment Tobi put up his former pair mate Cee-C and her partner Lolu for possible eviction (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *