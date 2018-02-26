Entertainment

“I Saw Two People Telling the Truth” – M.I Abaga On the ‘DSF and Taxify Driver’ Story

Nigerian hip-hop icon M.I Abaga who has just released his 15-track “Rendezvous” playlist to a wide acclaim made a stop at NET and had a chat with Vheektor Okpala.

Over the cause of the 40 mins chat, the rapper touched on the ongoing campaign for gender equality, s*xual harassment and shared his thoughts on the DSF and Taxify Driver story. “I saw two people telling the truth. I didn’t think that for the driver’s story to be correct, DSF needed to be lying. I didn’t think that for DSF’s story to be correct, the driver needed to be lying. Two people were telling their stories from their point of view”, He said.

source: Thenetng


