SEE RED CARPET PHOTOS AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “A WRINKLE IN TIME”

Disney’s film, “A Wrinkle In Time” premiered in Los Angeles last night and the cast; Oprah Winfey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon led the red carpet alongside celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Angela Bassett.

“A Wrinkle in Time” has been tagged as one of the biggest movies of the year with a dynamic cast also featuring Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Zach Galifinakis. The film is based on the 1962 novel, that tells the story of a young girl who sets off on a quest to find her father with the help of three astral travelers.

Ava DuVernay who is directing the film, is making history as the first female black director to helm a film with a budget of over $100 million.

See photos below..

