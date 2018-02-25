News Feed

See The Herdsman Arrested With Locally Made Bullet Proof Vest And Cutlass In Benue State (Photo)

The herdsman arrested by soldiers in Benue state

UPDATE ON EXERCISE AYEM AKPATUMA: RECOVER LOCALLY MADE PISTOL IN IBBI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA AVERT CLASHES IN NASARAWA STATE

Troops of Nigerian Army on Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA have continued to make significant progress in the Field Training Exercise.

It is in this regards that troops deployed in at Taraba State while on patrol at Gidan Kiya village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Friday 23rd February 2018 recovered locally made pistol with one live cartrdge from the village.

The troops also acting on a distress call immediately intervened in a violent clash between the hunters and herdsmen in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Similarly, troops on patrol on 22nd February 2018 deployed at Ayilamo village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State while on patrol at Chegba village arrested a herdsman with a locally made bullet proof vest and a cutlass. The herdsman has been handed over to the police for further action.

The public especially the residents of the areas where Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA is taking place are advised to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspected movement by individual or group to the military or law enforcement agencies in their area.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf

For Director Army Public Relations

