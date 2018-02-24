See The Highly Expensive Dress Nigerian Actress, Omotola Wore On Her Birthday (Photos)

Omotola Jalaade Ekeinde

Everything about mother of four, Omotola Jalaade Ekeinde reeks of class, beauty and almost perfection. This is what the happily married woman showed on her birthday with adequate support from her husband who is a successful pilot.

The beautiful photos of the expensive dress she rocked on her birthday have emerged with social media users talking about it. The price of the dress is presently unknown but rumours have it that it is certainly not cheap several thousands of naira.

Reports have it that Omotola fondly regarded as Omo Sexy expended millions of naira on her birthday which was graced by dignitaries all over Nigeria.

See more photos:

