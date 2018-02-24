Entertainment

See the touching reason why Young thug won’t release any music in 2018

Young Thug aka s*x is taking a hiatus, and according to the rapper, it’s because of his deaf brother..

In a recent interview with Hypebeast, the rapper revealed that he would not be putting out any new music in 2018 in solodarity with his deaf brother.

“I’ve got a deaf brother,” he told the publication .I’e got a brother who can’t hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year. So, I ain’t going to put out no music this year.”

He went on to add, however, that he plans to release that long-awaited HiTunes debut studio album sometime in 2019.

“In 2019, I’m going to put out probably Hi-Tunes,”


