See What Governor Wike Was Pictured Doing With His Wife In Public (Photos)

Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and wife Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike shared a passionate kiss on Friday night as he was enthroned as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2017, after majority of Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for him following his nomination by the management of Silverbird Group.

Presenting the Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 award to the Rivers State Governor at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described Governor Wike as a worthy leader who is laying the right foundation for the rapid development of the state.

He said: “prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria. This is a remarkable achievement that I find difficult to locate in any part of the country. I congratulate the people of Rivers State for having you as a governor “.

Governor Nyesom Wike kissing his beloved wife

The Former Vice President commended Governor Wike for his efforts at connecting Opobo-Nkoro to the mainland, saying he was elated when the Rivers State Governor showed him the road in the state’s projects compendium.

Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said the Rivers State Governor emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year on the strength of votes by the people.

“This award was voted by the people of Nigeria. In other words, it was earned. I am honoured to know a man called Governor Wike. He is a terrific governor, Mr Projects”, he said.

Senator Murray-Bruce said Governor Wike focuses on the development of the state through delivery of projects and programmes.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured Rivers people that he remains committed to the development of the state.

He said: “My commitment is and has been to promote, defend and advance the best interest of our people and contribute to the progress of our state and nation.

“Today, I am very honoured to receive this award because it represents the very ideals that sustains my interest in public service”.

He said that his administration was inaugurated during a period of financial crisis, but he chose to be different, instead of giving all manner of excuses like the APC Federal Government .

“We refused to be daunted by the rot we inherited . Today, the testimonies are everywhere that Rivers State where we is working very well for our people “, he said.

Governor Wike dedicated the award to the people of Rivers State for their support and prayers. He also dedicated the award to his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike.

The governor said that the situation in Nigeria is precarious. He said that Nigerians have no choice but to work together in the interest of the nation.

The award also witnessed several other categories of the award.

