Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To Bloody Clash Between Christians And Muslims In Kaduna State

Senator Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has condemned the bloody clash between Christians and Muslims that took place in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

The clash resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira with at least 12 people losing their lives. Speaking yesterday, in Abuja during plenary Sani urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

Relying under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 as Amended, Sani said: “I stand to bring the attention of the Senate and the nation to an unfortunate violence we had yesterday in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The violence took the lives of over six to seven people. Houses were burnt and it was a season of mayhem.

“The mayhem was attributed to youths who decided to take laws into their hands. But it had the colouration of religious violence. Everyday, we wake up in this country and we are faced with one form of violence or another. We are now accepting the reality that violence is the way of life.

“It is unfortunate that we wake up everyday and we see killings, kidnappings and other things that shake the stability and unity of this country in every respect. I use this opportunity to appeal to all parties involved in all forms of violence to know that we cannot achieve any progress without peace.

“The unity of Nigeria is not about the flag or the anthem, but the establishment of a system that ensures justice, harmony and love among one another. I want the Senate to identify with us in our time of crisis.

“We must live together as Christians and as Muslims in this country. We need to live as people, despite the fact that we are from different parts of the country.”

