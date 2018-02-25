Serious Drama As Two Convicted Thieves Protest Inside A Lagos Court (Photo)



The criminals who protested for being called armed robbers

A dramatic incident has played out in court after two convicted criminals, Akeem Jimoh and Rafiu Afolayan protested before a Lagos court that they were only thieves not armed robbers.

According to them, they do not use violence to rob people rather they moved in the night, break shops and steal valuable items for resale in the markets.

In the report by PM Express, Afolayan revealed that when they visited any shop in the night and the owner was still present, they will quietly leave the place and will not use violence to steal their items.

Before they were caught they were said to have broken a shop belonging to one Mrs. Lolade Alanga at Suebatu Street Oshodi Road in Oshodi, Lagos at night and stole wares valued at N3m from it. However, nemesis caught up with them when they carried the bag containing the stolen items to sell them at the Aswani market.

The market security men suspected them and the bag and accosted them to explain where they got the items. When they could not explain satisfactorily, they were handed over to the police at Aswani Division.

After confessing during interrogation, the owner of the items was contacted and she confirmed that they were her goods.

The convicts were charged before Isolo Magistrates court for conspiracy and stealing, and the bag containing the items was presented as exhibit before the court. They pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Oje Ugbale presented the facts and asked the court to sentence the defendants accordingly to serve as deterrent to others who might attempt to commit similar offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Teluwo found them guilty as charged and sentenced them to one year imprisonment without an option of fine. It was while they were waiting to be taken to the prison to serve their sentence that they protested in the open court that they were mere thieves and not armed robbers as referred.

