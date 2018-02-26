Shocking! Father-In-Law Forcefully Kisses His Own Son’s Wife In Front Of Guests During Wedding

Guests at a wedding in China were stunned when the boozed up father of the groom forced himself on his son’s new wife

A mass brawl erupted between wedding guests after the bride’s father-in-law forcibly kissed her on stage in front of hundreds of people.

Shocking footage shows the drunk man pulling his son’s bride towards himself for a snog as horrified wedding guests looked on.

Members of both families then brawled in the middle of the lavish ceremony in the city of Yancheng in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.

The wedding appeared to be going well until the blushing bride stepped onto the stage with her new father-in-law in front of the guests.

She looked uncomfortable as the older man put his arm around her but then he suddenly step in front of his daughter-in-law and kissed her on the mouth.

The wedding DJ can be heard shouting out in surprise as she struggled to break free from her new father-in-law’s grasp.

Howls of outrage can be heard from some guests while others clap and cheer.