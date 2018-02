Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, was attacked by a Germany based Nigerian lady yesterday after his show in Germany, due to his performance.

Olamide’s hotel room in Germany was stormed by the aggrieved lady who expressed her obvious displeasure and called him a coward for performing for just 20minutes at his concert. She was however stopped from going further by Olamide’s bodyguards, and the tour promoters who tried to salvage the incident.

Here’s the video below:

Source: Naijaloaded