Silence Is For Cowards – Woman Speaks Up After Suffering 4-Years Of Domestic Violence (Photos)

The victim of domestic violence

A South African young lady identified simply as Queen Nomazulu (@AmandaCwazibe), has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter, to share some photos of domestic violence she suffered in the hands of her baby’s daddy for four years.

She posted the photos and wrote: “My silence has been long and dark. Subjected to domestic violence for 4 years, silence is for cowards.”

My silence has been long and dark.Subjected to domestic violence for 4 years ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜­silence is for cowardsðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/N6WWVbwc2B

— QueenNomazuluâ™ (@AmandaCwazibe) February 28, 2018

See more photos below:

