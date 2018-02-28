News Feed

Silence Is For Cowards – Woman Speaks Up After Suffering 4-Years Of Domestic Violence (Photos)

 

The victim of domestic violence

A South African young lady identified simply as Queen Nomazulu (@AmandaCwazibe), has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter, to share some photos of domestic violence she suffered in the hands of her baby’s daddy for four years.

She posted the photos and wrote: “My silence has been long and dark. Subjected to domestic violence for 4 years, silence is for cowards.”

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Herdsmen Killings: PDP Spokesperson, 13 Others Confirmed Dead In Adamawa Violence

86 Percent Of Nigerians Buy Petrol At N199 – Poll

Mortuary Attendant In Trouble After Allegedly Caught Assaulting Corpse Of Late Singer, Ebony (Photos)

Man Who Was Butchered By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue State, Undergoes Successful Surgery (Photos)

Instagram Boils Hot As Daddy Freeze Publicly Insults Bishop Oyedepo Over New Allegation

2019: Donald Duke Speaks On Dropping Presidential Ambition

Over 1,000 Houses Burnt And 12 People Killed After Christians And Muslims Clashed In Kaduna State (Photos)

Buhari Re-Appoints Awolowo As NEPC Boss

Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To Bloody Clash Between Christians And Muslims In Kaduna State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *