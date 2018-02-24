Entertainment

‘I smoke weed’, Orezi confesses

Hip hop act Orezi has said marijuana is good and he smokes it to calm himself down. The singer mad this known in a recent online interview

“Yes I do, it’s not a bad thing,” Orezi said when he was asked whether he smokes weed. “I smoke it to calm my nerves and when I am feeling some kind of way.”

While cultivation, sale and consumption of marijuana is illegal in Nigeria, smoking marijuana has become a sort of refreshment for some music artistes and they’ve even waxed songs about it.

In the interview, Orezi whose real name is Esighene Orezi Allen, said that he wants to stop procrastinating.

“I procrastinate a lot and it has cost me a lot of things. That’s something I will like to stop.”

Orezi also disclosed that he would like to do a collabo with Wande Coal, Patoranking, Simi, Chidinma and Tiwa Savage

source: Thenation


