SMWLagos: Segun Agbaje, MD/CEO GTBank, to Speak on ‘Making Sense of A World In Motion’

From how we connect with each other to how we take care of our daily needs, technology is driving the rapid change of everything around us.

The pace of change is so staggering that it is increasingly difficult to remember the past or imagine the future; yet, we need conversations that cut across both to make sense of it all. That is why, on Tuesday, February 26, 2018, Mr Segun Agbaje, MD/CEO GTBank, will lead a conversation at the Social Media Week Lagos on ‘Making Sense of a World in Motion.’

Passionate about creating simple elegant solutions, Mr. Agbaje believes that the future of banking is a single integrated platform offering customers benefits beyond access to basic financial services. His session will focus on how technology is accelerating change, what it means to live in a time of constant change and why, despite the impact of technology, some things will always remain the same.

Click here to register and be a part of this conversation.

Attendance is FREE.

Date: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018.

Time: 10.am

Venue: Landmark Centre, Plot 5b, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.


