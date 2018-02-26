Entertainment, Gossip

Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Shares Beautiful Photos With Nigerian Celebrities (Photos)


Nigerian born Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors of the horrific Sosoliso plane crash which occured on the 10th day of December 2005 and claimed the lives of 107 persons, 60 of which were her school mates from Loyola Jesuit College, and finalist at the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017 had towards the end of January 2018, visited Nigeria from the U.S where she’s based to attend a Stanbic IBTC Bank youth series and you know what? she made the most of her visit as she had a time out, interviews and got to meet a couple of Nigerian celebrities she loves.

The 28-year-old after her harrowing experience embraced music to be her escape after the crash that has seen her undergo over a hundred reconstructive surgeries.

Before and after crash:


Tags

You may also like

“Me and Simi Are Amazing Together” – Adekunle Gold

Stardom Take Away My Freedom – Nkechi Emmanuel Aka Nurse Titi

Chris Brown Gifts Rihanna $30k Diamond Chain For Her 30th Birthday

Tiwa Savage Clubbing With Wizkid After Death Rumour (Video)

Excited Female Fan Stormed The Stage And Danced With Olamide In Germany(Photos,Video)

#BBNaija: Bambam And Teddy-A Had s*x… Nigerians React

‘You look like a bag of money’ – Fans gush over Actress, Empress Njamah’s photo

#BBNaija 2018: “I have lost focus on N45m, now in love” – Nina

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Leaked nudes shock internet users .. (+18)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *