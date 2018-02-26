Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Shares Beautiful Photos With Nigerian Celebrities (Photos)



Nigerian born Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors of the horrific Sosoliso plane crash which occured on the 10th day of December 2005 and claimed the lives of 107 persons, 60 of which were her school mates from Loyola Jesuit College, and finalist at the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017 had towards the end of January 2018, visited Nigeria from the U.S where she’s based to attend a Stanbic IBTC Bank youth series and you know what? she made the most of her visit as she had a time out, interviews and got to meet a couple of Nigerian celebrities she loves.

The 28-year-old after her harrowing experience embraced music to be her escape after the crash that has seen her undergo over a hundred reconstructive surgeries.

Before and after crash:

