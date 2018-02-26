News Feed

Stray Cow Causes Serious Accident In Kaduna (Photos)

 

Photos from the accident scene

Pictures from an accident caused by a stray cow, yesterday, along Refinery road, Kaduna State have surfaced.

The stray cow died and two of the involved vehicles suffered damages. 

It would be recalled that several lives and properties have been destroyed in recent times following crisis emanating from the encroachment of cows in farmlands.

This has constantly brought to the fore the issue of ranching as a panacea to the quagmire.

