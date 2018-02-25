Super Model Olajumoke Spotted Hawking Bread On The Street Again (Photo)

Olajumoke Orisaguna

In a birthday shoot, supermodel Olajumoke Orisaguna who is a mother of two decided to reconnect with her days of humble beginning.

She took to the street to take a professional picture of herself hawking some loaves of bread. It would be recalled that Olajumoke was discovered by celebrity photographer, TY Bello after she photobombed her set.

Read the touching caption shared by Olajumoke to mark her birthday and stardom anniversary below:

“February has become a month I look forward to, my birthday month & the month that marks the anniversary of my life changing miracle through anty TY @tybello.

As I go to pray & thank God for life today, I pray that someone out there meets their miracle before February ends.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, criticised me & blessed me. May you find helpers when you need them.

I am still learning, I am far from arriving, I have made mistakes, I will still make more mistakes but I will continue to try to be a better person.

I LOVE YOU ALL

Happy birthday to me

Photo by @ptrimnell

#olajumoke #omooniburedi #model #mother #childofgrace”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria