“I swear dem go pay” – Davido Vows To Deal With Thugs Who Assaulted Zlatan Ibile Over Segun Wire.

Fast rising Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, who has been the one catering for viral online sensation, Segun Wire was inhumanly manhandled yesterday, allegedly by the family of the lad.

The upcoming rapper was reportedly beaten ruthlessly for taking away the little boy from his family even though it was apparent that his actions were in help of the little boy.

News of the ugly incident reached Davido in his abode in Atlanta and in reaction to it, he has promised to deal with everyone involved as soon as he gets back to the country.

Davido commented on the Zlatan’s incident video as thus,..

source: Gistreel