“I Swear Dem Go Pay, Make I Enter Naija” – Davido Vows To Deal With The Thugs That Beat Up Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian Rapper, Zlatan Ibile, who has been taking care of Internet sensation Segun Wire was badly beaten by the Family of the little boy.

The fast rising rapper was mercilessly beaten yesterday for taking away the little boy away from his Family even though it was glaring the singer was only helping the little boy.

News of the ugly incident got to superstar musician, Davido and he has voiced out to deal with everyone involved in the silly act.

Davido commented on the Zlatan’s incident video.

See what he wrote below:-

See this alone makes me happy and I pray Davido really takes this issue up like seriously.

These idiots including Segun wire’s parent need to be dealt with.

We pray the Lord wipe your tears @ Zlatan.

Source: Naijaloaded


