Entertainment

I Am Sweet In Bed – John Okafor ‘Mr Ibu’

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu is bragging about his s*x game in his latest interview.

The actor in a chat with Inside Nollywood said he is actually sweet inked and can satisfy any woman.

In his words:-

“Persistence and true spirit of sportsmanship have kept me on. Aside that, I’m also sweet in bed, I am good and very proud of myself. Try me and you will be amazed.

I deliver very well. I can drive women crazy. People keep asking the secret of my good looks, but the fact remains that I don’t take alcohol or sugary drinks.

I don’t smoke. I also don’t take carbohydrates. I live on vegetables and smoothies. All these keep me going and looking very healthy,” he said.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

3 Scoops from The Grand MTV Shuga Naija Lagos Screening Premiere

I am sweet in bed – Mr Ibu brags about his bedroom skills

Between Linda Ikeji’s brother and the comedian who wants to ‘marry’ her

Actress Omotola celebrates 40th birthday in gold Rolls Royce phantom (Photos)

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim

#BBNaija: Celebrity publicist, Cornel Udofia denies S*xually assaulting Ifu Enada when she was 16

I am glad she is a bad d*ck sucker – Blac Chyna’s mum says, as she denies being the lady in the tape

#BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Tobi’s ‘yimu’ to Cee-C

#BBNaija: Watch as Alex gives Leo a hand job in bed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *