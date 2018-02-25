I am sweet in bed try me and see – John Okafor

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu is bragging about his S*x game in his latest interview.

The actor in a chat with Inside Nollywood said he is actually sweet inked and can satisfy any woman.

In his words;

“Persistence and true spirit of sportsmanship have kept me on. Aside that, I’m also sweet in bed, I am good and very proud of myself. Try me and you will be amazed. I deliver very well. I can drive women crazy. People keep asking the secret of my good looks, but the fact remains that I don’t take alcohol or sugary drinks. I don’t smoke. I also don’t take carbohydrates. I live on vegetables and smoothies. All these keep me going and looking very healthy,” he said.

source: Gistreel