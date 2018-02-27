Entertainment

“S*x Is Holy, the way to a man’s heart is how you respect and satisfy him in bed” – Actress Angel Christopher

Nollywood actress and scriptwriter, Angel Christopher, has called on Nigerians to stop associating s*x to Satan.

According to her, it was God that created s*x to be enjoyed by men and women, adding that s*x is holy.

Angel, who has been criticized by many for presenting herself as a s*x and relationship expert, added that the Bible has not given the directive for lovers to only engage in the missionary s*x style alone.

She wrote on Instagram, “A lot of people don’t associate s*x with God – they associate it with Satan and darkness, as if s*x is not holy. What they need to understand is that God created man and woman and he made s*x to be enjoyed by them.

“The Bible is explicit when it comes to s*x. S*x is holy within marriage, and there is no prescribed style. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that the missionary position is the only s*xual style.

“Not discussing s*x in a marriage is a bad thing. Women, wake up from your slumber, if he’s not doing the styles with you, he’s definitely doing it with someone else, gone are those days when they say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, now, the way to a man’s heart is how you respect and satisfy him in bed. Men love s*x.”

source: Instagarm


You may also like

Savage: Check out Jim Iyke’s replies to some followers who called him out on social media

#BBNaija: I Told My Boyfriend I May Cheat On Him In The House- Nina

BankyW clap back at fan who asked him a personal question

My Bum Bum Tears Everything I Put On- Actress Damilola Adegbite

BBNaija: Nigerians reacts to BamBam and Teddy A smashing in the toilet

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran, hails Teddy A for having S*x with Bam Bam last night

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi apologises to Cee C and reveals why he put her up for eviction

‘I Believe My Father’ – Ivanka Trump On s*xual Misconduct Accusations Against Mr President

‘If I Could Finish My Exams While Burying My Son, What Is Stopping You?’- Eucharia Anunobi As She Graduates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *