T.I. finds it ‘Hilarious’ that his former side chick Bernice Burgos may be in love with Quavo

Self-acclaimed King of the South, T.I, 37, has said it’s hilarious that his former side chic and Instagram model, Bernice Burgos, 37, is now dating Migos rapper, Quavo, 26.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife.com that “T.I. finds it hilarious that Quavo and Bernice Burgos may be in love. A mutual friend told T.I. that things are heating up between the pair and T.I. was laughing after hearing about Bernice hanging all over Quavo during NBA All-Star weekend in LA,” the insider says, adding that T.I. has known about Quavo’s relationship with Bernice.

The source also clapped down any claims that T.I. doesn’t feel one bit envious of Quavo’s romance with the Instagram model.

“Tip isn’t going to stand in the way of anything,” the insider says. “But, he’s always had a soft spot for Bernice.”

T.I and Bernice two were romantically linked back in March 2017, a relationship which caused several fallouts between the rapper and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog