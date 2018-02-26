Entertainment

‘I taught Davido and B-Red how to sing and dance’ – Senator Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke known for his incredible dance moves and energy has revealed that he taught his son , B-red and nephew, Davido how to sing and dance.

The senator who stole the show this weekend at the Silverbird man of the year award with his dance moves spoke to Goldmyne saying, ‘Davido is my nephew and Bred is my son. I’m not suprised with their success in music since they were kids, they’ve always loved music, I taught them how to sing and dance. You know it’s in the blood’.

 

See the video below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


