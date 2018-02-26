I Taught Davido And B-Red How To Sing And Dance — Senator Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke a.k.a ‘the dancing Senator’, well-known for his sizzling dance moves and energy, has revealed that he actually taught his son , B-red and nephew, Davido how to sing and dance.

The senator who stole the show this weekend at the Silverbird man of the year award event with his dance moves spoke to Goldmyne TV saying;

“Davido is my nephew and B-red is my son. I’m not surprised with their success in music since they were kids, they’ve always loved music, I taught them how to sing and dance, it’s in the blood”, he concluded.

source: Goldmynetv