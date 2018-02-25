News Feed

Thick, Big And Curvy Girls Are Mostly Dirty Under – Actress Charity Nnaji Warns Men

Actress Charity Nnaji

An Abuja-based Nollywood actress and comedian, Charity Nnaji has made a startling revelation as she said most big and thick girls, who claim to be curvy are dirty under – clearly referring to their private parts.

According to Vanguard, the beautiful and bold Charity was actually referring to a picture of a big, thick and curvy lady posted by Potpourri on Instagram where she commented on the picture, saying the picture was beautiful, adding that “most of them are dirty though”.

 

When queried her why she believes thick and curvy women are dirty, especially when she too falls in that same category. 

She said: “Yes, I am a curvy lady but I take good care of myself. See my armpit, there are no hairs. So many things are wrong with some of them.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

President Buhari Has Failed, Even His Supporters Now Know He Has No Integrity Left – Adebanjo

Robert Mugabe Poses With His Wife, Grace And Family Months After Removal (Photos)

Drama As Thief Is Beaten Mercilessly After Returning To A House He Robbed Few Days Ago In Rivers (Photos)

Tears Of Joy As Pregnant Woman Gives Birth Immediately After Being Rescued From Kidnappers In Lagos (Photos)

Serious Drama As Two Convicted Thieves Protest Inside A Lagos Court (Photo)

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi Reconciles With Cee C, Gives Her Body Massage

Throwback Photos Of Majek Fashek’s 1987 Performance That Shutdown Port Harcourt Stadium

See The Herdsman Arrested With Locally Made Bullet Proof Vest And Cutlass In Benue State (Photo)

Gallant Soldiers Arrest Six Notorious Armed Robbers In Benue State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *