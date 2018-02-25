Thick, Big And Curvy Girls Are Mostly Dirty Under – Actress Charity Nnaji Warns Men

Actress Charity Nnaji

An Abuja-based Nollywood actress and comedian, Charity Nnaji has made a startling revelation as she said most big and thick girls, who claim to be curvy are dirty under – clearly referring to their private parts.

According to Vanguard, the beautiful and bold Charity was actually referring to a picture of a big, thick and curvy lady posted by Potpourri on Instagram where she commented on the picture, saying the picture was beautiful, adding that “most of them are dirty though”.

When queried her why she believes thick and curvy women are dirty, especially when she too falls in that same category.

She said: “Yes, I am a curvy lady but I take good care of myself. See my armpit, there are no hairs. So many things are wrong with some of them.”

