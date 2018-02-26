Entertainment

This Lai Mohammed’s ‘Blazer on Agbada’ outfit during an international visit has got Nigerians talking (Photos)

Kudos or thumps down? So Nigeria’s Honourable Minister Of Information, Culture and Tourism Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Friday February 16, 2018, paid a guided tour to Real Madrid Stadium, Santiago Barnabeu, Madrid, Spain.

His outfit for the event – Blazer on Agbada, has really got some Nigerians talking. Like what for? Some people tag it a national embarrassment. Cold it be part of culture?

Some people think it is ridiculous of a National figure to wear something like that for an international event. What do you think? Blazer on Agbada

See photos below…


Source – Kemifilani


