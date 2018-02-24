News Feed

This Nigerian Woman Has Vowed To Preserve Her Virginity For Her Husband…See Why (Photos)

Chinenye Nwaeze

A young Nigerian woman by name Chinenye Nwaeze, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra state has vowed to keep her virginity for her future partner.

Giving reason for her decision, Nwaeze said because it is the biggest ‘gift a lady can give to her husband’.

 

The woman took to Facebook to make the pledge.

She wrote: “Virginity. Is. The. Biggest. Gift. A. Girl. Can. Give. To. Her. Husband… That’s. Why. Am. Keeping. My. Own. For. My. Husband.”

