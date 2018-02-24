Though people look down on us, we’re proud of our job – Lagos female bus conductors

Like a lion’s roar, her baritone voice reverberated across the crowded Ikorodu bus-stop last Tuesday morning in a manner that easily drew attention. Even with the rain hitting the ground so fiercely, producing a distorted rhythm that added a bizarre percussion to the cacophony of sounds around the area, her ‘thick’ voice still pierced through the seeming chaos like hot knife, with chants of “Ketu/Mile 12, Ojota/Oshodi” forcing prospective passengers out of hiding and towards the long commercial vehicle she called from. Time was 7:00am – rush hour for many of the community’s teeming residents, who work several kilometres away from Ikorodu, one of the Lagos’ fastest growing towns.

But while dozens of such commuters had only been out of bed for about one to two hours, Olabisi Adekoya had been on the road for three and a half hours at that time of the day, attending to early risers desperate to escape the city’s monstrous morning traffic. Despite having to prepare her three children for school before leaving home at 3:30am to join her team members – an elderly driver and another female – at Oshodi, a densely populated section of the metropolis where crime is rife, the 33-year-old does not falter in her job of wooing and ensuring the prompt payments by passengers, who board their commercial bus throughout the day. Like her ‘thick’ and fearsome voice, Adekoya has become tough – staring obstacles in the face in her role as one of Lagos’ growing army of female bus conductors.

Happily married until the death of her husband, Sumbo, a few years ago, Adekoya’s journey into one of the city’s toughest professions didn’t come by her own design. Once a thriving businesswoman engaged in medium-scale trading, the 33-year-old found herself along a terrible path in life when she lost money to some crooks. With three mouths to feed and assistance coming from nowhere, the young widow contended with pressure and frustration from every angle. The ideas that sauntered into her head unfortunately had no finance upon which to thrive. It was a delicate situation.

“This job came to me at the lowest point in my life, by accident in fact,” the chubby young lady told our correspondent, as she moved from seat to seat to demand for transport fare from passengers as the bus made its journey from Ikorodu to Oshodi last Tuesday morning. “On a particular day, I was going to Oworonsoki to visit someone who promised to get me a job and the bus I boarded didn’t have a conductor. I volunteered to assist the driver to collect fares from passengers. The way I coordinated the bus really impressed the driver who later asked if I had had knowledge of the job or if I would love to work with him. I told him I didn’t have any knowledge of the job and that I wasn’t interested in that type of work as a woman. He told me to take his number in case I changed my mind. I grudgingly took it down.

“So, after some days and efforts to lay hands on any of the jobs I had expected, a few people encouraged me not to be shy and take the conductor job if the man was still in need of one. Even when I called the man and he told me to come and work with him, I didn’t plan to do this for long. At that time, I was just desperate to provide food for my children, raise some money and start petty trading. But here I am, still in the job after over five years. I have worked with different drivers and vehicle owners, taking each day as it comes,” she said.

But fascinating as the job has come to be for Adekoya, going by the number of years she has been into it, there are still several aspects she detests and that gives her serious concern. While the generosity and kindness of some passengers sometimes provide a soothing relief from all the pains associated with the vocation, harassment from unruly ‘customers’ and sometimes ‘agberos’, cast a dark shadow over such benefits.

“Harassment from crazy passengers, male and female, is one of the biggest problems we face in this job,” the mother of three said as she sunk her entire body weight into a vacant seat next to our correspondent after nearly 20 minutes of fare collection inside the packed 40-seater bus. “Apart from passengers, ‘agberos’ are also another group that makes life difficult for us.

“But it wasn’t like that in the past. Those days, passengers would tell us to keep their balance, gift us fabric materials and even shoes just to appreciate and encourage us for the work we do. But that has changed now.

“As a matter of fact, there are different types of passengers and it requires wisdom to be able to deal with them especially being a woman because there are some who would tell you that even though they have money, they will not pay because Nigeria belongs to every one of us.

“There are others who would even tell us we’re crazy for daring to ask them for money when male conductors don’t try such with them. On several occasions, we drag it out with such passengers just to let them know that we cannot be intimidated because we are women. If it requires fight, we give it to them.

“There are also some who would pester you for love and as individuals, it is left to you to either accept or not. As a person, I cannot count how many times I get such disturbances from men but because I am not a loose type, I don’t indulge them,” she said.

Enduring more than 11 hours on Lagos’ traffic-infested roads requires not only plenty of energy, but loads of patience as well. While many in this line of duty take all sorts of substances to enhance their performance levels and ability to withstand trouble from unruly passengers, others adopt different kinds of strategies to do the same. But asked, which one she embraces, Adekoya went a bit philosophical.

“There are so many things my colleagues in this profession do that I cannot try,” she said. “Forget my size, I am not as tough inside as my physique portrays. I don’t smoke or drink because I didn’t start with it. Of course, some of my colleagues indulge in such activities to have the energy and confidence to withstand any situation in the course of duty, I don’t do them because they have never been a part of me.

“It is not until I drink alcohol or smoke weeds that I can deal with troublesome passengers; the truth is that naturally I am fit and ready for any such situation,” she added.

Also in this line of profession is Victoria Igbekele, a young mother of one. Though still retaining much of her feminine features unlike Adekoya, who has almost become a man due to the rigours of the job, the middle-aged woman works more than 10 hours every day across different sections of the metropolis. In the vocation for over six years after learning from some of the best ‘teachers’, the Osun native is also now passing the knowledge to younger females coming into the profession. Despite the rigours of the job, she told Saturday PUNCH that she is proud of bus conducting regardless of the poor perception of the job.

“I used to be a hairdresser but I came into this profession after things became really tough for me,” she began. “I had a shop around Ebute Meta but I was forced to close it due to some circumstances. The separation from my husband also affected me a lot. I had to move on.

“I came into this job after learning for several days from a particular woman six years ago. Initially, I saw it as a temporary job I could do to take care of myself and daughter but soon, I realised that it wasn’t as bad as I thought.

“But dealing with passengers of all kinds has not been easy. In fact, many harass and abuse us at the slightest opportunity, telling us that our fellow women are doing decent jobs while we are doing bus conducting, a dirty work. However, we don’t just keep quiet and look at them; we let them know that we are proud of our job no matter what they say. We are proud because we are better than thieves and women selling their bodies for money.

“There have been several times when arguments would ensue and passengers would slap us and even try to snatch our bags containing money. We just try our best to be on the alert at all times,” she said.

Sipping a sachet of a popular alcoholic beverage when our correspondent came across her at Cele, a famous bus-stop along the Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, earlier in the week, Nimota Ahmed looked every inch like a powerlifter. Sporting a sky blue T-shirt, brown denim short and leather sandal to complement, the young woman was indeed in the right regalia for her type of work. The only female of three conductors in her team, she has mastered the art so well that colleagues look up to her for inspiration and direction at times, especially when passengers’ troubles become so intense. In moments like that, the very hard side of her manifests swiftly.

“I don’t allow passengers or even ‘agberos’ intimidate my driver or colleagues,” she said, taking another quick sip from the drink in her hand as she gestured to our correspondent to take a seat on the second row of the bus. “As long as they have not done anything wrong, I will fight for them with my last drop of blood because I won’t allow anybody to look down on us due to the fact that we are conductors. If you bring trouble, I give you trouble,” she added, before joining her colleagues to call out for more passengers.

But getting the strength to give back such ‘trouble’ to unruly passengers doesn’t come easy. Apart from sipping alcoholic beverage from time to time to charge her nerves and ‘ginger’ her ‘spirit’, Ahmed told our correspondent that she occasionally takes ‘ganja’ – a popular word for Indian Hemp – to boost her morale.

“You can’t do this job with ordinary eyes,” the young woman cut in when probed about her coping strategy. “The passengers and agberos are so crazy that if you operate with ordinary eyes, they’ll cheat and take serious advantage of you, especially if you are a woman.

“But once I charge myself up with little alcohol and also get some smoke in my system in the morning before work, there is nobody that I can’t face on the road. Though I don’t smoke all the time, I do have at least five sachets of herbal alcoholic drinks in my pocket while working. It is my own way of withstanding all the pressure that I encounter on the road doing this very hard job,” she said, before moving away from our correspondent to collect fares from passengers.

Like Ahmed, Yemi Adetula, who has been in the business of conducting commercial buses across Lagos for over three years, told Saturday PUNCH that though she does not smoke ‘ganja’, she ensures that she never runs out of alcoholic beverage and bitter kola while in the line of duty. According to her, apart from giving her the energy to face the rigours of the job, the two elements help keep her awake and alert all the time. Coming constantly with harassment from unruly male passengers, Adetula, who has yet to marry, said that her ‘secret weapon’ also helps her deal with this aspect very well.

“One truth about our work is that if you are too soft, people will take you for granted,” she explained. “It’s even worse for us who are women. Many passengers, especially the men, feel that they can talk to you anyhow and even touch parts of your body and go free.

“In the earliest stages of my career as a conductor, male passengers used to take advantage of me a lot by pressing my bum when I passed by their side inside the bus. But now that I am experienced, nobody can try such with me. I would slap such fellow very hard in the face.

“A lot of people in the society think that because we are conductors, we have no life. Some even see us as women who are so loose, that even with N50, they can sleep with us. That is how bad people look down on us as female conductors. But because we know that we are not as bad as people portray us, we are very proud of what we do.

“I have a boyfriend who supports what I do, so I don’t bother myself unnecessarily. Though a lot of male passengers always want to collect my number and ask me out, I don’t listen to them because I am not that type of lady,” she said.

One of the toughest yet most despised jobs in many parts of Nigeria, conductors contend with countless hurdles in their quest to serve the public and also put food on their tables, too. While the males in the vocation are seen as ‘never-do-wells’ in life, females like Adekoya, Igbekele and Ahmed are viewed as being of ‘easy virtue’ and unsuitable for marriage in some cases. Living in contrast with dozens, who give less than half of the hours they are on the road each day, many conductors can barely afford to visit a pharmacy when ill.

“We give in so many hours to ensure that people get to their destinations but then we have little or nothing to show for it,” Adekoya said with a deep sense of reflection. “Many of us cannot even afford to visit a pharmacy or chemist when we are sick; we go to the roadside to buy medicine of not more than N100. Our jobs put our lives at risk, but we have no choice for now, we must continue to do it just to survive,” she added.

But while the likes of Igbekele, Ahmed and Adetula face harassment and demoralising treatments from a public that considers their job a vocation for ‘losers’, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, considers bus conducting as one of the noblest jobs in the society.

While calling for the re-branding of the profession and recruitment of more female bus conductors in the country, Amaechi, speaking at the launch of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria in Lagos in August 2017, through the Director, Road Transportation and Mass Transit Administration, Dr. Anthonia Epka, said that with some sort of reorganisation, the vocation can provide more jobs for young females in the society.

Admonishing members of the public to change their perception of practitioners, the National President of BCAN, Israel Ade-Adeshola, said that they would continue to educate members on the need to carry themselves well in the course of duty.

“I was a bus conductor for 19 years and I did not tarnish my image, therefore, it is salient for every sane bus conductor in the country to see himself as a role model and not a nuisance in the society.

“I am aware of the challenges the profession poses on individuals; we will continue to do all we can to help conductors to be better at their job,” he said.

But regardless of whether or not public opinion on one of Nigeria’s oldest vocations changes, women like Adekoya, Igbekele, Ahmed and Adetula – a minute fraction of Lagos’ growing army of female bus conductors – say they’ll always be proud of what they do for a living. According to them, the business of conducting, as rigorous as it is, is now part of their lives.

PUNCH.