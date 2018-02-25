News Feed

Throwback Photos Of Majek Fashek’s 1987 Performance That Shutdown Port Harcourt Stadium

These are the throwback photos from Majek Fashek’s legendary performance years ago in Port Harcourt.

The performance staged in 1987 by the celebrated musician still remains a reference point for music pundits till date.

Legend has it that Majek shut down the Port Harcourt stadium with an incredible performance of his monster hit song ‘Send Down The Rain’ during the show.

Shortly after he began performing, the gates of heavens were reportedly opened with a heavy downpour.

