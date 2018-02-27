Tiffany Haddish Becomes First Black Woman To Host MTV Movie And TV Awards!

Tiffany Haddish is going to be the first black woman to host MTV Movie and TV awards and we can’t wait to attend – via social media hashtags of course!

The “Girls Trip” actress announced on Thursday that she will be hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, June 18.

MTV released a statement shortly after Haddish’s announcement, writing that the actress, comedian and author is “quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after actresses and comedic talents in television and film.”

source: Thenetng