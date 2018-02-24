Entertainment

Tisha Campbell files for divorce from husband Duane Martin after 21 years of marriage

Martin’ star, Tisha Campbell, 49, has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Duane Martin, 52, after 21 years of marriage and 27 years of being together.

Tisha announced the news in a statement this week, saying,

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce. It’s an emotional time” and “I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family

Tisha and Duane married on Aug. 17th 1996 at the height of the careers. They have two sons, 8-year-old Ezekiel and Xen, 16.

 

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple separated Dec. 24, 2016.

Tisha, who cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children and she’s also requested that Duane pay her spousal support.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


