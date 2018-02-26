Tiwa Savage Dead? Popular Nigerian Singer Reacts To The Rumors Of Her Death (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, widely known as Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media page and reacted to report that she has passed on.

A Facebook page had started the shocking rumour with a post that Tiwa Savage died of heart failure on Saturday, with so many Nigerians writing RIP on her pictures.

In a swift reaction, the Mavin Records first lady, on her Instagram page, refuted the report as she shared the screen shot of the fake news and wrote: “Mama J never die yet ooo.”

See her post in full below;

