Tiwa Savage Features In Vogue Magazine’s 10 World Most Stylish Celebrities On IG

African’s Top Pop Singer Tiwa Savage is becoming a fashion icon with way she stun out with different popular brands.

Tiwa Savage who is known to be the Most Popular female celebrity, was featured on the Vogue Magazine’s 10 World Most Stylish celebrities on Instagram with her stun fashion sense.

She was overwhelmed as she wrote on her instagram page:

🙌🙌🙌🙌 thanks @voguemagazine #VogueWorld

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

Vogue (magazine) Vogue is an American fashion and lifestyle magazine made up of many components including fashion, beauty, culture, living, and runway. Vogue began as a weekly newspaper in 1892 in the United States, before becoming a monthly publication years later.

 

Source – Naijaloaded


