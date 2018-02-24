Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor, others thrill fans at Adron Homes party

The Lagos and Abuja editions of Adron Homes Valentine’s gig may have been dubbed a memorable and biggest concert, but the last leg of the concert that held in Ibadan penultimate weekend has confirmed that Ibadan is fast catching up with other cities when it comes to unrivalled entertainment.

Some couples who attended the event that held at the popular event hall, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, were lucky to go home with cash rewards for best couples ranging from N30,000 to N15,000 were full of praises for the management of Adron Homes, headed by Oba Adetona Emmanuel King.

While Wande Coal and Tiwa Savage thrilled in Lagos, Small Doctor and Reekado Banks showed why they are referred to as two of the hottest music stars ruling the airwaves at the moment. They both gave good accounts of their ratings with electrifying performances.

With the duo of Helen Paul and Woli Arole as anchors, they ensured the people, especially couples did not only dance to the music of Reekado and Small Doctor, they equally had a fun-filled night with rib cracking jokes.

Other highlights of the Lemon De Val party was a brief lecture by motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye, who spoke on the need to acquire landed property and how the youth can be whatever they choose to be if they set their minds to achieving greatness.

Brand Ambassador, Saidi Balogun, among other celebrities, was also on hand to add spice to the event that had other dignitaries in attendance.

