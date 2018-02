One of the core points of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises in 2015 was to fight corruption and bring corrupt officers to book. However, According to Transparency International’s report, the perception of corruption has worsened under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report showed that the perception of corruption in Nigeria worsened between 2016 and 2017. But the presidency has criticised the global watchdog, saying that TI was publishing fiction.

What do you think?