Politics, Trending

Today’s Question: Will you vote Fela Durotoye for President?

The Nigerian youths have been clamouring for a long time the need for Nigeria to have young people in government. People who understand the times we are in now. People, who would represent their interest and not the continued recycling of old and frail politicians every election year.

Looks like that’s about to happen, as Fela Durotoye has declared his intentions to run for president in the 2019 general elections. He made this known in a newsletter on Friday. He will be running under the ALLIANCE FOR A NEW NIGERIA (ANN) party.

So, the question is, Will you vote Fela Durotoye for President?


