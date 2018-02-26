Tonto Dikeh Flaunts her Enhanced body in stunning new photo

Nollywood actress and mum of one Tonto Dikeh is stylishly showing off her new body on the gram.

Recall that she went under the knife to enhance some parts of her body as she has always being insecure.

She stylishly showed off her new b*tt on her Instagram page.

See the photo below;

The actress got many of her followers commenting with some slamming her for the decision. A few also lashed out for the inscription on her shirt.

See some of the comments below;

‘patypeeh_shoezFinally I saw the b*tt look nice nne

pabimarong2020Beautiful 💝💝 oby_njokuThe a*s

[email protected] that’s Bullshit 💩💩💩 he has a f**king dad . Super woman cool. But please stop this evil act . This is how sisters in America destroy black kids and then blame it on whatever. Such a bad look. It is y’all fault ( u and Churchill) that y’all can’t hold a home together. So please leave the innocent baby outta y’all bullshit . FYI I don’t give a 🐀 shit what a*s kissers gonna day.

kiems50Nah now I dey see the yansh when dem do plastic surgery on 😂😂😂😂

