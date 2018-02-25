Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh flaunts her new ‘enhanced’ body in new photo

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is stylishly showing off her new body on the gram.

The mum of one who revealed a few weeks ago that she went under the knife to enhance some parts of her body as she has always being insecure, showed off her new b*tt on IG a few hours ago.

Tonto, who recently celebrated her son’s 2nd birthday of course got many of her followers commenting with some slamming her for the decision. A few also lashed out for the inscription on her shirt.

Read some of the comments below;

patypeeh_shoezFinally I saw the b*tt look nice nne

pabimarong2020Beautiful oby_njokuThe a*s

greatness_101_@tontolet that’s Bullshit he has a f**king dad . Super woman cool. But please stop this evil act . This is how sisters in America destroy black kids and then blame it on whatever. Such a bad look. It is y’all fault ( u and Churchill) that y’all can’t hold a home together. So please leave the innocent baby outta y’all bullshit . FYI I don’t give a shit what a*s kissers gonna day.

kiems50Nah now I dey see the yansh when dem do plastic surgery on

Source – Misspetite


