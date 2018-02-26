News Feed

Too Hilarious! See How Comedian Bovi Provoked Saraki, Melaye, Adeleke Others With Epic ‘Animal Awards’ (Video)

While speaking on stage, at the 2018 Sun Newspaper Awards which took place over the past weekend at the prestigious Eko Hotels in Lagos, popular Nigerian Comedian Bovi, used Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, Ademola Adeleke, President Buhari and others as the b*tt of his jokes.

The comic actor and comedian was captured on camera as he hilariously made jest of Dino Melaye’s hit songs as well as his big tummy. He also mimicked Senator Adeleke’s dance moves to the cheering of the guest at the award ceremony.

Watch the video below, it will certainly make your day.

